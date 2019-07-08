UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Strongly Opposes British Intervention In Hong Kong Affair

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 03:59 PM

China strongly opposes British intervention in Hong Kong affair

China is "strongly opposed" to British intervention in Hong Kong affairs, Chinese Ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming said on Sunday, criticizing some British politicians' Cold War mentality on bilateral ties

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :China is "strongly opposed" to British intervention in Hong Kong affairs, Chinese Ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming said on Sunday, criticizing some British politicians' Cold War mentality on bilateral ties.

The decision to carry out fugitive law amendments is necessary, fair and reasonable, and in doing so, China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) and its Chief Executive Carrie Lam aim to make Hong Kong a better and safer place, rather than a haven for fugitive criminals, Liu said during a live interview on BBC One's Andrew Marr Show, an hour-long British Sunday morning talk show.

"Every step of the way, we let the Hong Kong SAR government handle this. Instead, it is the British government that was trying to interfere, voicing support for the demonstrators. When the rioters stormed the Legislative Council, they even said that you can't use this violence as a pretext for repression. So they tried to obstruct the legal process," Liu added.

China is not interested in diplomatic bickering, and is still committed to building a potent partnership with Britain to advance the "Golden Era" of bilateral ties, the diplomat said.

Related Topics

China Hong Kong Saudi Arabia Riyals Criminals Sunday Gold Government

Recent Stories

Hala China celebrates first anniversary, signs six ..

16 minutes ago

Winners of HIPA&#039;s Instagram photo contests an ..

30 minutes ago

Malawi's albino busker ready for world stage

2 minutes ago

Police recover body in Quetta

2 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker Suggests Freezing Ties With Tbili ..

2 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz contacts Nasir Butt following judge A ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.