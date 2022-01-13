UrduPoint.com

China Urges Indian Officials To Refrain From Unconstructive Comments

January 13, 2022

A Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson on Thursday criticized Indian Army Chief's remarks and hoped relevant Indian officials would refrain from publishing such unconstructive comments

China's aggression along the border persists and has by no means reduced, India's Army Chief Gen. M.M.Naravane said on Wednesday even as military officers from both sides were discussing ways to resolve an ongoing frontier dispute between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

Now, China and India have been in communication and dialogue through diplomatic and military channels to advance the easing of our border situation. We hope relevant people on the Indian side will refrain from publishing such unconstructive comments, Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing held on Thursday.

China and India held the 14th commander level talks at Maldo meeting point to resolve the border standoff between Indian and Chinese armies yesterday.

However, the spokesperson while responding to a question about outcome of the talks said, We will release information if there is any. Wang Wenbin remarked before the talks that currently the situation on the China-India border areas was stable on the whole and the two sides were in dialogue and communication through diplomatic and military channels.

We hope India will work as to help the situation to move from emergency handling to a regular daily based management phase, he added.

The two sides held the 13th round of the China-India commander level meeting on October 10, 2021 on the Chinese side of the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point which ended in a stalemate.

The eastern Laddakh border standoff between the Chinese and Indian militaries erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas. Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment in the area.

