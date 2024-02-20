China's Xiaomi Opens New Factory In Beijing
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2024 | 01:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Chinese smartphone maker xiaomi has put into operation a new factory in Beijing's Changping District, a source of the district government said on Tuesday.
The new facility, located in Xiaomi's industrial park in Changping, covers 81,000 square meters, is capable of producing around 10 million phones annually, and is equipped with cutting-edge intelligent manufacturing technology.
The majority of the work at the factory is done by robotic systems, ensuring continuous operation around the clock.
All production lines at the factory are expected to be operational by the end of 2024.
Recent Stories
SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt
Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..
Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024
Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..
Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Qalandars for second consecutiv ..
Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss
Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered
Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP
CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match, calls for stronger cricketin ..
Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach of privilege
More Stories From World
-
China's industrial sectors embrace green transition to meet carbon emissions goals2 minutes ago
-
Patient care hit as thousands of doctors resign in South Korea2 minutes ago
-
Social justice a major pillar of UAE's Development Process: Attorney General of Abu Dhabi2 minutes ago
-
Malaysia aims to draw more EV manufacturers as it seeks to become regional hub2 minutes ago
-
Chinese shares close higher Tuesday2 minutes ago
-
Economic Watch: Coffee craze in China's "city of the future" brews up entrepreneurial spirit12 minutes ago
-
China, Spain to lift bilateral ties to higher level: Chinese FM12 minutes ago
-
US-Russian woman arrested in Russia for treason12 minutes ago
-
Wind-powered Dutch ship sets sail for greener future22 minutes ago
-
China New Growth: Changing festival traditions reflect vigor, potential of Chinese market22 minutes ago
-
Mongolia sees record snow in 49 years22 minutes ago
-
Malaysia's exports up 8.7 pct in January22 minutes ago