CIA Chief Visited Ukraine Last Week To Brief Zelenskyy On Russian Military Plans - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2023 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns had a secret meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev last week to brief him on US intelligence that possibly forecasts Russia's next plans in its special military operation, the Washington Post reported citing a US officials and other people familiar with the matter.

The report said on Thursday that Burns briefed Zelenskyy on what the United States believes are Russia's next military moves in Ukraine in the coming weeks and months.

Zelenskyy is primarily concerned about how long the United States is expected to provide military assistance to Ukraine after Republicans, some of who have been skeptical about continuing US assistance to Ukraine, took over the House of Representatives following the US midterm elections in November.

