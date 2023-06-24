Open Menu

Counter-Terrorist Operation Regime Introduced In Russia's Moscow - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Counter-Terrorist Operation Regime Introduced in Russia's Moscow - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) A counter-terrorist operation regime has been introduced in the Russain capital of Moscow and the Moscow region in order to prevent possible terrorist acts, Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said on Saturday.

"A counter-terrorist operation regime has been introduced in the city of Moscow and the Moscow region in order to prevent possible terrorist acts," the committee said in a statement.

A counter-terrorist operation regime has also been introduced in the Voronezh Region, the NAC added.

