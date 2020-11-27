Cyprus announces uniform 8-hour virus curfew, ends local lockdowns

Cyprus on Friday announced it would lift lockdowns in two key coastal cities but impose a nationwide eight-hour night-time curfew among other uniform restrictions to tackle rising coronavirus cases

Nicosia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Cyprus on Friday announced it would lift lockdowns in two key coastal cities but impose a nationwide eight-hour night-time curfew among other uniform restrictions to tackle rising coronavirus cases.

A nationwide curfew will apply between the hours of 9:00 pm and 05:00 am (1900 GMT to 0300 GMT) from November 30 until December 13, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said.

This brings to an end a two-tier curfew system, which had seen the capital Nicosia and other towns under curfew for only six hours each night from 11:00 pm.