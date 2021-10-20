Deripaska Condemns FBI Raids of His Relatives' Homes in US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska on Wednesday condemned FBI raids of homes of his relatives in the United States, adding that the "stupidy" of part of US establishment "never ceases to amaze" him.

"Observing everything that happens in America, I never cease to be amazed at some transcendental stupidity of a part of the American establishment that continues to persistently unleash this tale about the allegedly colossal role of Russians in the US presidential elections in 2016," Deripaska said in his Telegram channel.

The billionaire also shared a video of Tuesday raids of houses in New York and Washington.

The businessman's spokesperson has previously confirmed that raids took place and said that homes belong to Deripaska's relatives. According to the spokesperson, the raids were related to US sanctions.