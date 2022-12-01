UrduPoint.com

EU Council Approves 5 Aid Measures To Support Forces Of BiH, Georgia, Lebanon, Mauritania

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2022 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The Council of the European Union has adopted five assistance measures under the European Peace Facility (EPF) to support the armed forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Lebanon, Mauritania and the deployment of the Rwanda Defence Force in Mozambique, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

"The European Peace Facility continues to show its flexibility and effectiveness in responding to our partners' needs. Today, we have adopted five new assistance measures to support Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Lebanon, Mauritania and the Rwandan deployment to Mozambique," Borrell said in a statement.

The statement also said that the EU's assistance measures would increase the bloc's "support to partner countries in Africa, the Eastern Partnership, and the Western Balkans, and expands the European Peace Facility's geographical outreach to the Southern Neighbourhood."

The amount of provided assistance to the armed forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina is 10 million euro ($10.4 million), to Georgia 20 million euro, to Lebanon 6 million euro, to Mauritania 12 million euro, and to the deployment of the Rwanda defense forces in Mozambique 20 million euro, according to the statement.

