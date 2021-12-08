EU Court Quashes Dyson Claim for $199Mln in Damages Over Energy Labeling Law

The second-highest EU court has ruled that the bloc's executive did not owe Dyson 176 million euros ($199 million) in damages for losses stemming from EU rules on energy labeling of vacuum cleaners

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The second-highest EU court has ruled that the bloc's executive did not owe Dyson 176 million Euros ($199 million) in damages for losses stemming from EU rules on energy labeling of vacuum cleaners.

The British tech company had the European Commission annul the regulation in 2018 after a five-year court battle, but the Luxembourg-based General Court said Wednesday that not all conditions for establishing the EU's non-contractual liability were met to warrant compensation.

"The present action must... be dismissed in its entirety, without it being necessary to rule on the other conditions giving rise to non-contractual liability on the part of the European Union," the judgment read.

The manufacturer of bagless cyclonic vacuum cleaners claimed that the European Commission used a testing method to assess energy efficiency that placed its products at a disadvantage compared to bagged vacuum cleaners.

The General Court argued that the method was scientifically valid. It said the plaintiff's preferred testing method would have led to a more unfavorable energy classification for the non-cyclonic vacuum cleaners manufactured by its competitors.