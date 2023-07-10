Ex-NATO Secretary General Solana Says West Must Avoid 'Real' Conflict With Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Former NATO Secretary General and EU foreign policy chief Javier Solana said on Monday a direct conflict between Russia and the West must be avoided, as it could easily escalate into a third world war with the use of nuclear weapons.

"It is very important to avoid a real conflict, because now it is happening between Russia and Ukraine, but as soon as it turns into a conflict with NATO countries and the United States, it will turn into a nuclear conflict, we will reach the World War III level. Therefore, everything should be done in a balanced and reasonable way," Solana said in an interview with Spanish newspaper El Mundo.

He noted that NATO, despite supplying aid to Ukraine, is at war with Russia at the moment.

Western countries have ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation in February 2022. Moscow has repeatedly warned against foreign weapon supplies to Kiev, saying they would be a legitimate target for Russian forces and pose a risk of leading to direct NATO involvement in the conflict.