Open Menu

Ex-NATO Secretary General Solana Says West Must Avoid 'Real' Conflict With Russia

Sumaira FH Published July 10, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Ex-NATO Secretary General Solana Says West Must Avoid 'Real' Conflict With Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Former NATO Secretary General and EU foreign policy chief Javier Solana said on Monday  a direct conflict between Russia and the West must be avoided, as it could easily escalate into a third world war with the use of nuclear weapons.

"It is very important to avoid a real conflict, because now it is happening between Russia and Ukraine, but as soon as it turns into a conflict with NATO countries and the United States, it will turn into a nuclear conflict, we will reach the World War III level. Therefore, everything should be done in a balanced and reasonable way," Solana said in an interview with Spanish newspaper El Mundo.

He noted that NATO, despite supplying aid to Ukraine, is at war with Russia at the moment.

Western countries have ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation in February 2022. Moscow has repeatedly warned against foreign weapon supplies to Kiev, saying they would be a legitimate target for Russian forces and pose a risk of leading to direct NATO involvement in the conflict.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Nuclear Kiev United States February World War Weapon

Recent Stories

Huma Qureshi opens about her struggle after succes ..

Huma Qureshi opens about her struggle after success of Gangs of Wasseypur

28 minutes ago
 5,000 new healthcare Jobs for UAE Nationals

5,000 new healthcare Jobs for UAE Nationals

46 minutes ago
 Dubai Courts establishes first division for inheri ..

Dubai Courts establishes first division for inheritance of non-Muslims

1 hour ago
 Shaheens all set for ACC Men's emerging teams Asia ..

Shaheens all set for ACC Men's emerging teams Asia Cup challenge

1 hour ago
 UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor ..

UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor on his appointment

1 hour ago
 ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims i ..

ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims in Somalia&#039;s Hirshabelle

2 hours ago
NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyon ..

NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means case

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rul ..

Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rule in Bahrain

4 hours ago
 CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistanâ€™s future ..

CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistanâ€™s future development: Moin-ul-Haque

4 hours ago
 PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuatio ..

PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuation of flood victims in Shakarga ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of ..

Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of Avalon City as chief guest

4 hours ago
 Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple ..

Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple its capacity from KEZAD

5 hours ago

More Stories From World