Fairlamb Appeals 41-Month Sentence For Assaulting Police During January 6 Riot - Filing

Thu 25th November 2021 | 12:20 AM

Fairlamb Appeals 41-Month Sentence for Assaulting Police During January 6 Riot - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Scott Fairlamb, who was sentenced to nearly three-and-a-half years in prison for punching a police officer during the events at the US Capitol on January 6, has filed a notice of appeal, a court filing revealed on Wednesday.

Fairlamb is the first participant in the January 6 events to file an appeal after being sentenced.

Fairlamb pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia District Court on August 6 to obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.

According to his plea, Fairlamb was among the crowd that breached the Capitol building on January 6, after which he shoved and punched a police officer as per the US Department of Justice.

More than 675 individuals have been arrested across the United States in relation to the events at the Capitol on January 6 and the investigation remains ongoing.

