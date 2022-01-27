Feds Charge Man Who Sold Gun to Texas Synagogue Hostage-Taker - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The man who allegedly sold the gun used in the recent synagogue hostage situation in Texas has been charged with a Federal firearm crime, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"The man who sold Malik Faisal Akram the gun he used to kidnap hostages in a Texas synagogue earlier this month has been charged with a federal firearm crime," the release said.

Henry Williams, 32, allegedly sold Akram a semiautomatic Taurus G2C pistol on January 13, the release said.

This was two days before agents recovered the pistol from Colleyville's Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Texas, where Akram had held four individuals hostage for several hours before he was fatally shot by federal law enforcement, according to the release.

Williams, a felon previously convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted possession of a controlled substance, will face a detention hearing on January 31, the Justice Department said.