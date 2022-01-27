UrduPoint.com

Feds Charge Man Who Sold Gun To Texas Synagogue Hostage-Taker - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2022 | 04:00 AM

Feds Charge Man Who Sold Gun to Texas Synagogue Hostage-Taker - Justice Dept.

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The man who allegedly sold the gun used in the recent synagogue hostage situation in Texas has been charged with a Federal firearm crime, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"The man who sold Malik Faisal Akram the gun he used to kidnap hostages in a Texas synagogue earlier this month has been charged with a federal firearm crime," the release said.

Henry Williams, 32, allegedly sold Akram a semiautomatic Taurus G2C pistol on January 13, the release said.

This was two days before agents recovered the pistol from Colleyville's Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Texas, where Akram had held four individuals hostage for several hours before he was fatally shot by federal law enforcement, according to the release.

Williams, a felon previously convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted possession of a controlled substance, will face a detention hearing on January 31, the Justice Department said.

Related Topics

Hearing Israel Man January From Weapon

Recent Stories

Blinken Confirms US Envoy Delivered Written Respon ..

Blinken Confirms US Envoy Delivered Written Response to Russia's Security Propos ..

3 hours ago
 Blinken Expects to Speak to Lavrov Soon After Russ ..

Blinken Expects to Speak to Lavrov Soon After Russia Studies US Written Response

4 hours ago
 Norway Eases COVID-19 Restrictions to Relieve Heal ..

Norway Eases COVID-19 Restrictions to Relieve Healthcare System - Ministry

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced trade, coo ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced trade, cooperation in education, energy ..

4 hours ago
 Secretary suspends DHQ senior registrar over absen ..

Secretary suspends DHQ senior registrar over absence from duty

4 hours ago
 Biden Raises Stakes for Russia With Buildup in Eas ..

Biden Raises Stakes for Russia With Buildup in Eastern Europe

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>