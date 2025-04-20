Formula One: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Grid
Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Grid for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after qualifying in Jeddah on Saturday:
Front row
Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull)
Oscar Piastri (AUS/McLaren)
2nd row
George Russell (GBR/Mercedes)
Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari)
3rd row
Kimi Antonelli (ITA/Mercedes)
Carlos Sainz (ESP/Williams)
4th row
Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Ferrari)
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/Red Bull)
5th row
Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpine)
Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren)
6th row
Alex Albon (THA/Williams)
Liam Lawson (NZL/RB)
7th row
Fernando Alonso (ESP/Aston Martin
Isack Hadjar (FRA/RB)
8th row
Oliver Bearman (GBR/Haas)
Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin)
9th row
Jack Doohan (AUS/Alpine)
Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Sauber)
10th row
Esteban Ocon (FRA/Haas)
Gabriel Bortoleto (BRA/Sauber)
