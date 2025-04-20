Formula One: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix grid

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2025 | 01:10 AM

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Grid for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after qualifying in Jeddah on Saturday:

Front row

Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull)

Oscar Piastri (AUS/McLaren)

2nd row

George Russell (GBR/Mercedes)

Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari)

3rd row

Kimi Antonelli (ITA/Mercedes)

Carlos Sainz (ESP/Williams)

4th row

Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Ferrari)

Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/Red Bull)

5th row

Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpine)

Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren)

6th row

Alex Albon (THA/Williams)

Liam Lawson (NZL/RB)

7th row

Fernando Alonso (ESP/Aston Martin

Isack Hadjar (FRA/RB)

8th row

Oliver Bearman (GBR/Haas)

Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin)

9th row

Jack Doohan (AUS/Alpine)

Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Sauber)

10th row

Esteban Ocon (FRA/Haas)

Gabriel Bortoleto (BRA/Sauber)

