Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :French scientist Luc Montagnier, who won the Nobel prize for medicine for his co-discovery of the HIV virus that causes AIDS, has died aged 89, the mayor of the Paris suburb where he was hospitalised told AFP Thursday.

Montagnier died on Tuesday in the American Hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine northwest of the centre of Paris, its mayor Jean-Christophe Fromantin said, confirming an online report in the Francesoir newspaper.