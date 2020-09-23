UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Minister Quarantines Over Virus Exposure Fear

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 09:10 PM

German minister quarantines over virus exposure fear

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas quarantined himself on Wednesday after one of his security staff tested positive for coronavirus, a ministry spokeswoman said

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas quarantined himself on Wednesday after one of his security staff tested positive for coronavirus, a ministry spokeswoman said.

Maas returned a negative result in a preliminary test carried out on Wednesday, she said in a statement.

"The foreign ministry is working with public health authorities to determine whether further people are affected and other measures are necessary," she said, adding that anyone who might have been exposed would be contacted.

Maas was in Brussels on Monday meeting his EU counterparts as well as Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

Chancellor Angela Merkel in March put herself in quarantine after seeing a doctor who tested positive for the coronavirus but all of her subsequent tests came back negative.

Germany has not suffered the kind of impact from the pandemic seen in many other European countries but its infection numbers are rising.

On Wednesday, it recorded 1,769 cases, bringing the total so far to 275,927.

The number of deaths rose by 13 at 9,409, according to the Robert Koch Institute for disease control.

Related Topics

German Doctor Brussels Belarus Angela Merkel March All From Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Samsung S20: Battery and Colors

57 minutes ago

Samsung S20 FE introduces “Impressive Camera”

1 hour ago

Samsung S20 FE stuns phone users with heart-touchi ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Global Goals House explores internationa ..

1 hour ago

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: A phone that speaks to your ..

2 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy launches “Galaxy S20 FE”

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.