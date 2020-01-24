UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Police Believe Rot Am See Shooter Was German Citizen

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 10:06 PM

German Police Believe Rot am See Shooter Was German Citizen

The man who has opened fire in Germany's southwestern town of Rot am See is believed to be a German citizen, a representative of the police of the neighboring city of Aalen said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The man who has opened fire in Germany's southwestern town of Rot am See is believed to be a German citizen, a representative of the police of the neighboring city of Aalen said on Friday.

The shooting took place in a cafe earlier in the day.

According to the police, six people were killed, while the exact number of those injured remains uncertain. The suspect was detained. The shooting is believed to come as a result of a personal conflict.

"We assume that he performed the attack on his own. According to the information that I have, this is a German who had links to the victims or at list to some of them," Aalen police's spokesman said, as aired by the German n-tv broadcaster.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Police German Germany Man

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

8 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.