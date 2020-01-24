German Police Believe Rot am See Shooter Was German Citizen

The man who has opened fire in Germany's southwestern town of Rot am See is believed to be a German citizen, a representative of the police of the neighboring city of Aalen said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The man who has opened fire in Germany's southwestern town of Rot am See is believed to be a German citizen, a representative of the police of the neighboring city of Aalen said on Friday.

The shooting took place in a cafe earlier in the day.

According to the police, six people were killed, while the exact number of those injured remains uncertain. The suspect was detained. The shooting is believed to come as a result of a personal conflict.

"We assume that he performed the attack on his own. According to the information that I have, this is a German who had links to the victims or at list to some of them," Aalen police's spokesman said, as aired by the German n-tv broadcaster.