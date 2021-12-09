Germany, France Concerned Over 'Negative Dynamics' in Nuclear Talks With Iran - Paris

Germany and France are concerned over the "negative dynamics" in the Vienna-hosted nuclear talks with Iran, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Germany and France are concerned over the "negative dynamics" in the Vienna-hosted nuclear talks with Iran, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday.

"We are extremely concerned about the current negative dynamics.

We will make every effort to ensure that the non-proliferation treaty is preserved. We will do this together with the support of the European Union and the UN," Le Drian told a joint press conference with German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, in Paris.