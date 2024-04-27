Open Menu

Golf: LPGA LA Championship Scores

April 27, 2024

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Leading second-round scores on Friday in the LPGA Los Angeles Championship (USA unless noted, par-71):

130 - Grace Kim (AUS) 64-66

134 - Maja Stark (SWE) 65-69

136 - Esther Henseleit (GER) 68-68, Hannah Green (AUS) 67-69

137 - Auston Kim 66-71, Emily Kristine Pedersen (DEN) 70-67

138 - Rose Zhang 69-69, Chanettee Wannasaen (THA) 65-73, Kim Sei-young (KOR) 65-73, Ryu Hae-ran (KOR) 66-72

139 - Wichanee Meechai (THA) 72-67, Jennifer Kupcho 70-69, Nataliya Guseva (RUS) 66-73

