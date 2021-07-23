UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gunfire Erupts At Assassinated Haitian President's Funeral, US Delegation Flees - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 09:00 PM

Gunfire Erupts at Assassinated Haitian President's Funeral, US Delegation Flees - Reports

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The funeral being held for assassinated Haitian president Jovenel Moise was interrupted by gunfire that prompted the US delegation to quickly leave the scene, the Miami Herald reported on Friday.

The US delegation, led by Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, includes Biden's top adviser for Latin America, Senior Director for the Western Hemisphere Juan Gonzales, and newly appointed US Special Envoy to Haiti Daniel Foote, as well as Ambassador to Haiti Michele Sison and Congressmen Gregory Meeks and Jeff Fortenberry.

Moise was assassinated earlier in July by armed gunmen that included several Colombian nationals with US military training. A total of 26 individuals have been detained in connection with the plot as of Wednesday.

The new Haitian Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, also attended the funeral. He was sworn into office on Tuesday, having been appointed to the position by Moises just two days before his death.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Miami Haiti July Top

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange E ..

30 minutes ago

Al Dhaid Date Festival competitions attract high t ..

2 hours ago

DEWAâ€™s SDME encourages teams to use latest techn ..

4 hours ago

UAE announces 1,521 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

4 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

5 hours ago

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.