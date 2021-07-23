(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The funeral being held for assassinated Haitian president Jovenel Moise was interrupted by gunfire that prompted the US delegation to quickly leave the scene, the Miami Herald reported on Friday.

The US delegation, led by Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, includes Biden's top adviser for Latin America, Senior Director for the Western Hemisphere Juan Gonzales, and newly appointed US Special Envoy to Haiti Daniel Foote, as well as Ambassador to Haiti Michele Sison and Congressmen Gregory Meeks and Jeff Fortenberry.

Moise was assassinated earlier in July by armed gunmen that included several Colombian nationals with US military training. A total of 26 individuals have been detained in connection with the plot as of Wednesday.

The new Haitian Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, also attended the funeral. He was sworn into office on Tuesday, having been appointed to the position by Moises just two days before his death.