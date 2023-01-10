UrduPoint.com

'Heavy, Bloody Battles' In Ukraine's Soledar: Wagner Boss

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2023 | 05:25 PM

'Heavy, bloody battles' in Ukraine's Soledar: Wagner boss

Russian mercenary group Wagner said on Tuesday it was fighting "heavy, bloody battles" for control of the town of Soledar as part of Russia's months-long offensive to capture Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Russian mercenary group Wagner said on Tuesday it was fighting "heavy, bloody battles" for control of the town of Soledar as part of Russia's months-long offensive to capture Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

"On the western outskirts of Soledar there are heavy bloody battles. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are honourably defending the territory of Soledar," Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said on social media.

The Kremlin-linked businessman, who has been hit with Western sanctions, also dismissed allegations that Ukrainian forces were deserting front lines en masse in Soledar.

"Let's be honest with ourselves. The Ukrainian army is bravely fighting for Bakhmut and Soledar. Reports of their mass desertion are not true," Prigozhin said, cited by his press office on Telegram.

Soledar is around 15 kilometres (nine miles) from the war-battered city of Bakhmut, which has become the focus of fighting in recent months.

The capture of Bakhmut -- a city with a pre-war population of 70,000 -- is now one of Moscow's main military objectives almost a year into its Ukraine mission.

A Russian proxy official in Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, said on Tuesday on Russian state television that Soledar was "very close to liberation" by Moscow's forces.

He admitted that this came "at a very high price" and said Ukrainian forces were "still resisting".

Prigozhin said earlier this week that Soledar was being stormed "exclusively" by Wagner units, saying they were fighting fiercely for the city's administration building.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his late night address on Monday that his troops were withstanding "new and even tougher assaults" on Soledar.

He said the town had been flattened by the fighting. "Everything is completely destroyed." The UK's defence ministry said on Monday that Moscow's forces were "likely in control of most" of Soledar.

Prigozhin and Wagner's public persona has vastly grown since the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine.

The businessman has recruited prisoners to fight in Ukraine, promising an amnesty upon their return if they survive.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media Donetsk Price United Kingdom TV From

Recent Stories

Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahaw ..

Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Ma ..

2 minutes ago
 Proclaimed offender arrested in Wah Cantt

Proclaimed offender arrested in Wah Cantt

2 minutes ago
 KPRA seals textile mill, issues notices to hotels ..

KPRA seals textile mill, issues notices to hotels over non tax compliance

2 minutes ago
 Chinese shares close mixed Tuesday

Chinese shares close mixed Tuesday

4 minutes ago
 No early elections; govt to complete constitutiona ..

No early elections; govt to complete constitutional term:Federal Minister Mian J ..

4 minutes ago
 Robbers gang busted, looted valuables recovered in ..

Robbers gang busted, looted valuables recovered in Multan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.