Home of Moscow Lawmaker Galyamina Searched Over Yukos Case - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Searches in the home of a member of the Moscow City Council Yulia Galyamina are linked to the case of now-defunct oil and gas company Yukos, lawyer Mikhail Biryukov told Sputnik.

Earlier on Thursday, Biryukov said there were searches in Galyamina's home and at members' of Open Russia, an organization founded by a former Yukos co-owner Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

"The search warrant states that Yukos funds were used to finance Galyamina's activities," the lawyer said.

Reports emerged that executive director of Open Russia, Andrey Pivovarov, was detained. His lawyer, Oleg Eliseev, told Sputnik that he was about to try and see Pivovarov.

"I am on my way to [see] him, cannot say anything about the detention yet," Eliseev said.

A search on Yukos case is also ongoing in the office of MBKh Media founded by Khodorkovsky, a staff member told Sputnik.

In June last year, the Prosecutor General's office said they were suspecting Khodorkovsky in money laundering and stealing shares in the "third Yukos case," involving former owners, managers and staff at the oil company. According to the prosecutors, shares and funds worth $6 billion in total were stolen from Yukos in the period from 1995-2003.