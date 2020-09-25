Indian, Japanese Leaders Agree to Further Step Up Mutual Trust-Based Ties - New Delhi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart, Yoshihide Suga, have agreed to further strengthen bilateral ties based upon mutual trust and shared values during phone talks, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart, Yoshihide Suga, have agreed to further strengthen bilateral ties based upon mutual trust and shared values during phone talks, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release on Friday.

"The two leaders agreed that the India-Japan Special Strategic & Global Partnership has made great advances over the last few years and expressed their intention to further strengthen this relationship based upon mutual trust and shared values," the press release said.

The officials also praised the progress in the two countries' economic partnership, and, within the context, welcomed the finalization of the text of an agreement regarding specialized skilled workers.

"The two leaders concurred that the partnership between the two countries is even more relevant in today's times given the global challenges, including that of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They emphasized that the economic architecture of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region must be premised on resilient supply chains, and in this context, welcomed cooperation between India, Japan and other like-minded countries," the release added.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Suga expressed his intention to promote cooperation in such multilateral mechanism as Japan-Australia-India-US meetings and the United Nations, as well as on issues related to North Korea.

The two leaders also reaffirmed their intention to facilitate people-to-people exchanges ahead of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and India in 2022, the ministry added.