Open Menu

Indian Police Fire Tear Gas As Protesting Farmers March To Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Indian police fire tear gas as protesting farmers march to capital

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Indian security forces fired tear gas on Tuesday to stop thousands of farmers demanding minimum crop prices from marching on the capital New Delhi after talks with the government failed.

Local broadcasters showed thick clouds of tear gas fired to disperse protesters near Ambala, about 200 kilometres (125 miles) north of the capital, with police also dropping canisters from the air by drones.

Police have set up a fearsome blockade of metal spikes, cement, and steel barricades on the highways from three surrounding states leading to New Delhi.

"Maximum numbers have been deployed," Ranjay Atrishya, assistant commissioner of Delhi Police, told AFP.

Public gatherings of more than five people have been banned in the city.

Related Topics

India Delhi Police Ambala New Delhi Gas From Government

Recent Stories

PTI announces to form govts in Punjab, center with ..

PTI announces to form govts in Punjab, center with MWM

15 minutes ago
 Tennis Player Zainab Naqvi passes away in Islamab ..

Tennis Player Zainab Naqvi passes away in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony

HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony

3 hours ago
 Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM

Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM

3 hours ago
 PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents ..

PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents can establish govt: Shehbaz S ..

3 hours ago
 PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ ca ..

PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ case

4 hours ago
PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for powe ..

PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing

5 hours ago
  

 

5 hours ago
 HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in La ..

HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

8 hours ago
 HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Laho ..

HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore

22 hours ago

More Stories From World