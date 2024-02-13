Indian Police Fire Tear Gas As Protesting Farmers March To Capital
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2024 | 05:00 PM
New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Indian security forces fired tear gas on Tuesday to stop thousands of farmers demanding minimum crop prices from marching on the capital New Delhi after talks with the government failed.
Local broadcasters showed thick clouds of tear gas fired to disperse protesters near Ambala, about 200 kilometres (125 miles) north of the capital, with police also dropping canisters from the air by drones.
Police have set up a fearsome blockade of metal spikes, cement, and steel barricades on the highways from three surrounding states leading to New Delhi.
"Maximum numbers have been deployed," Ranjay Atrishya, assistant commissioner of Delhi Police, told AFP.
Public gatherings of more than five people have been banned in the city.
Recent Stories
PTI announces to form govts in Punjab, center with MWM
Tennis Player Zainab Naqvi passes away in Islamabad
HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony
Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM
PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents can establish govt: Shehbaz S ..
PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ case
PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing
HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore
More Stories From World
-
Russia declares Estonian PM 'wanted' in war memorials spat35 minutes ago
-
Ethiopian forces killed 'at least 45 civilians' in January massacre: state-affiliated rights body55 minutes ago
-
UN 'deeply concerned' about Senegal, seeks probe1 hour ago
-
Jailed Thai ex-PM Thaksin to be freed: justice minister1 hour ago
-
Mobile internet suspended in Senegal1 hour ago
-
Jailed Thai ex-PM Thaksin to be freed early2 hours ago
-
Domestic comedy "YOLO" continues to lead China's box office chart2 hours ago
-
China adds 7 ski resorts to national roster2 hours ago
-
Cricket: Australia v West Indies 3rd T20 score2 hours ago
-
China sees 21,625 private fund managers as of 20232 hours ago
-
Cambodia records 10th confirmed case of mpox2 hours ago
-
Chinese customs to build biosecurity monitoring, early warning platform2 hours ago