Indian police fire tear gas as protesting farmers march to capital

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Indian security forces fired tear gas on Tuesday to stop thousands of farmers demanding minimum crop prices from marching on the capital New Delhi after talks with the government failed.

Local broadcasters showed thick clouds of tear gas fired to disperse protesters near Ambala, about 200 kilometres (125 miles) north of the capital, with police also dropping canisters from the air by drones.

Police have set up a fearsome blockade of metal spikes, cement, and steel barricades on the highways from three surrounding states leading to New Delhi.

"Maximum numbers have been deployed," Ranjay Atrishya, assistant commissioner of Delhi Police, told AFP.

Public gatherings of more than five people have been banned in the city.