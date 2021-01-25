UrduPoint.com
Israel Extradites Accused Pedophile Malka Leifer To Australia - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 04:00 PM

Israel Extradites Accused Pedophile Malka Leifer to Australia - Reports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Israel has extradited to Australia its citizen and former principal, Malka Leifer, who was charged with pedophilia and the sexual abuse of students at a Melbourne religious school, Israeli media reported on Monday.

Australia requested Leifer's extradition in 2014, based on 74 counts of sexual abuse at a Jewish school in Melbourne, of which she was in charge.

According to Israel's Kan broadcaster, Leifer is on her way to Australia. The extradition was conducted just before Israel closed its International airport due to the threat of the mutated strain coronavirus.

