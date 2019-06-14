Israeli President Expresses Hope Putin to Visit Jerusalem Next January

HERZLIYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said he hoped Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Jerusalem in January for commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Auschwitz concentration camp liberation by the Soviet Red Army.

"I hope that you will be able to be with us here, in Israel, in January to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau by the Red Army," Rivlin said during a reception timed to the Russian National Day, which was held in the Israeli city of Herzliya, on Thursday.

Those detained in the WWII Nazi concentration camp had been liberated on January 27, 1945.

The Holocaust Remembrance Day has been celebrated internationally on this day.

On January 27, 2020, the Israeli authorities are also expected to reveal a monument in Jerusalem, commemorating the residents of the Russian city of Leningrad (now St. Petersburg), which was under a siege for three years during World War II.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has invited Putin to attend the ceremony during one of his recent visits to Moscow. The prime minister has not, however, specified the date of the event. Putin has accepted the invitation.