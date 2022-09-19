UrduPoint.com

Japan Orders Almost 9.5Mln People To Evacuate Due To Typhoon Nanmadol

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Japan Orders Almost 9.5Mln People to Evacuate Due to Typhoon Nanmadol

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) About 9.5 million people in western Japan were ordered to evacuate as extremely strong typhoon Nanmadol approaches, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Monday, citing local government officials.

A Level 4 disaster threat alert was declared, which means a recommendation to evacuate to a safe location while evacuation is still possible. The fifth and highest level means the need to save one's life due to an immediate threat.

About 9 million people in more than 4.2 million households affected by a level 4 alert were ordered to evacuate in some parts of the regions of Kyushu, Shikoku and Chugoku, according to the broadcaster.

A Level 5 alert was declared for nearly 530,000 people in more than 250,000 households in Kagoshima, Miyazaki, Oita, Kumamoto and Yamaguchi prefectures, the report said.

The typhoon is expected to proceed over the western coast of Japan, to move eastward and pass from west to east over the northern areas of Honshu Island by Tuesday morning. The pressure in the center of the typhoon is 975 hectopascals, and the wind force is 98.5 feet per second, with gusts up to 45 feet.

The typhoon has killed one and injured 69, as of Monday morning, according to Japanese media. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has postponed his departure for the UN General Assembly until Tuesday due to the typhoon.

Related Topics

Assembly Injured Prime Minister United Nations Alert Kumamoto Oita Kagoshima Miyazaki Japan Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

49 minutes ago
 PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

1 hour ago
 PM condoles with HM King Charles III

PM condoles with HM King Charles III

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th September 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.