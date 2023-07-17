Kiev to Carry Out Military Drills in Forests From July 17-20 - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Defense forces of the Ukrainian capital will carry out exercises in forests from July 17-20, the Kiev military administration said on Monday.

"Drills of Kiev's defense forces and equipment will take place in the forestry of the Darnytskyi district from July 17 to 20.

We ask Kiev's residents to refrain from visiting the forest during this period," the administration said in a statement.

It reminded people that filming and publishing video and photo footage of the movement of troops and military equipment was strictly prohibited.

The Ukrainian military conducts exercises inside the country regularly. The latest from May 23-25 was carried out near Kiev with a declared goal to drill troops for a defense operation.