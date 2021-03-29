Kremlin Says No Need for Urgent Talks With Pashinyan in Light Of His Decision to Resign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

There is no need for Russian President Vladimir Putin to urgently hold talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in light of the latter's decision to step down, since the leaders maintain contact regularly anyway, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

On Sunday, Pashinyan announced he would step down in April and remain a caretaker head of the government until snap parliamentary elections.

"First, he remains a caretaker, second, the announcement about this decision does not trigger a need for an urgent conversation ... They communicated just recently, we reported this, they are constantly in contact," Peskov told reporters, when asked if Putin plans to hold a phone conversation or a meeting with Pashinyan.