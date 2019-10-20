Kurdish-Led SDF Says 16 Fighters Killed by Turkish Army in Northern Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Sunday that it had lost 16 fighters as a result of the Turkish army's advance in northern Syria.

According to the SDF statement, obtained by Sputnik, the Turkish army attacked Kurdish positions near the city of Ras al-Ain in violation of the current ceasefire agreement. The attack also left three Kurdish fighters injured.

Turkey launched the Operation Peace Spring on October 9, saying that the military action aimed to create a safe zone near the Syrian-Turkish border after multiple fruitless discussions between Washington and Ankara.

The territory on the Syrian side of the border is currently controlled by the SDF, which Ankara regards as affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party.

On Thursday, the United States and Turkey reached an agreement to implement a 120-hour ceasefire in northeast Syria to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish People's Protection Units' forces from the 30-kilometer (over 18 miles) safe zone in northern Syria. Despite the truce, both Turkey and the Kurds accused each other of violating the ceasefire.