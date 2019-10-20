UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kurdish-Led SDF Says 16 Fighters Killed By Turkish Army In Northern Syria

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 06:40 PM

Kurdish-Led SDF Says 16 Fighters Killed by Turkish Army in Northern Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Sunday that it had lost 16 fighters as a result of the Turkish army's advance in northern Syria.

According to the SDF statement, obtained by Sputnik, the Turkish army attacked Kurdish positions near the city of Ras al-Ain in violation of the current ceasefire agreement. The attack also left three Kurdish fighters injured.

Turkey launched the Operation Peace Spring on October 9, saying that the military action aimed to create a safe zone near the Syrian-Turkish border after multiple fruitless discussions between Washington and Ankara.

The territory on the Syrian side of the border is currently controlled by the SDF, which Ankara regards as affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party.

On Thursday, the United States and Turkey reached an agreement to implement a 120-hour ceasefire in northeast Syria to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish People's Protection Units' forces from the 30-kilometer (over 18 miles) safe zone in northern Syria. Despite the truce, both Turkey and the Kurds accused each other of violating the ceasefire.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Army Syria Turkey Washington Ankara United States October Border Sunday From Agreement

Recent Stories

First Tesla car-share operation in region now oper ..

11 minutes ago

World’s oldest known natural pearl discovered on ..

26 minutes ago

FNC concludes participation in IPU meetings in Ser ..

41 minutes ago

Japan to mark first-ever participation in WETEX, D ..

56 minutes ago

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority attends MIPCOM in F ..

1 hour ago

Al Jalila Children’s Genomics Centre awarded CAP ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.