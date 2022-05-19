UrduPoint.com

Laos Reopens Int'l Border In North

Published May 19, 2022

Lao citizens, foreigners and stateless people now can enter Laos through the international border checkpoint in northern Laos' Bokeo province but must continue to comply with COVID-19 prevention measures after arriving in the country

VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Lao citizens, foreigners and stateless people now can enter Laos through the international border checkpoint in northern Laos' Bokeo province but must continue to comply with COVID-19 prevention measures after arriving in the country.

Northern Laos' Bokeo province is a travel hub in China, Myanmar and Thailand.

Bokeo province issued a notice about the reopening of the border on Tuesday, following a notice issued by the Prime Minister's Office on May 7.

The notice stated that citizens of countries that have signed a bilateral or unilateral visa waiver agreement with Laos can enter Bokeo province, about 350 km northwest of Lao capital Vientiane, without applying for a visa, while citizens of countries that have not signed visa waiver agreements with Laos can apply for a visa at a Lao embassy or consulate in another country.

