VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Lao citizens, foreigners and stateless people now can enter Laos through the international border checkpoint in northern Laos' Bokeo province but must continue to comply with COVID-19 prevention measures after arriving in the country.

Northern Laos' Bokeo province is a travel hub in China, Myanmar and Thailand.

Bokeo province issued a notice about the reopening of the border on Tuesday, following a notice issued by the Prime Minister's Office on May 7.

The notice stated that citizens of countries that have signed a bilateral or unilateral visa waiver agreement with Laos can enter Bokeo province, about 350 km northwest of Lao capital Vientiane, without applying for a visa, while citizens of countries that have not signed visa waiver agreements with Laos can apply for a visa at a Lao embassy or consulate in another country.