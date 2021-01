Lavrov to Hold Meeting With South Ossetian Foreign Minister on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with South Ossetian acting Foreign Minister Dmitry Medoev in Moscow on Monday.

The two ministers will discuss key issues of bilateral cooperation and foreign policy coordination in the international arena.

Russia has been assisting South Ossetia in strengthening its positions in the international arena, ensuring security and social and economic recovery.