MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The leaders of illegal armed formations are increasing the number of gangs in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria, more militants are accumulating in training camps, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Thursday.

"In the Idlib de-escalation zone, the leaders of illegal armed formations are taking measures to increase the number of gangs. The accumulation of militants in training camps is being recorded by the intelligence," Kulit told a briefing.

Militants are also increasing production of ammunition and drones, and there is an increase in the number of reconnaissance flights of UAVs, the official added.