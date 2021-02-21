MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) A military aircraft crashed in Nigeria's Abuja on Sunday, and the incident "appears to be fatal," Nigerian Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika said.

"A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure enroute Minna.

It appears to be fatal. We should remain calm & wait for the outcome of investigation by the military, while we pray for the departed soul/souls if any," Sirika tweeted.