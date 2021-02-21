UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Military Aircraft King Air 350 Crashes In Nigeria's Abuja - Aviation Minister

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Military Aircraft King Air 350 Crashes in Nigeria's Abuja - Aviation Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) A military aircraft crashed in Nigeria's Abuja on Sunday, and the incident "appears to be fatal," Nigerian Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika said.

"A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure enroute Minna.

It appears to be fatal. We should remain calm & wait for the outcome of investigation by the military, while we pray for the departed soul/souls if any," Sirika tweeted.

Related Topics

Minna Abuja Nigeria Sunday

Recent Stories

Ministry of Justice organises course on effectiven ..

15 minutes ago

SDCA: Turkish plane arrives destination after mino ..

15 minutes ago

Sharjah Municipality distributes 3000 seedlings wi ..

45 minutes ago

Don’t forget your mask, even if you’re vaccina ..

1 hour ago

Al Dhafra Region Municipality plants 200 Ghaf tree ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Cares’ contribution part of COVID-19 globa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.