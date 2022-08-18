NATO Helping to Develop Kosovo Security Force - Kosovar Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) NATO is helping to develop the Kosovo Security Force (KSF), Prime Minister of the partially-recognized Republic of Kosovo Albin Kurti said, adding that Pristina wants to boost cooperation with the alliance and later join it.

On Wednesday, Kurti met in Brussels with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"NATO involvement in the creation of the KSF was a success: for example, thanks to our coordination with KFOR (NATO Mission in Kosovo) and the recommendations of NATO advisers, our security forces have achieved a high level of operational cooperation and capabilities.

Everything is in line with the NATO standards in order to have an operational compatibility and take part in joint missions in the region and beyond," the prime minister said.

He added that the future membership in NATO would a new step to peace and stability for Kosovo.

Kosovo proclaimed its independence from Serbia in 2008. According to the 1244 Resolution of the UN Security Council, Kosovo cannot have an own army, instead of that the republic has light-armored KSF.