North Korea Says It Test-fired New Solid-fuel Hypersonic Missile
Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of a new medium-to-long range solid-fuel hypersonic missile, state media said Wednesday, hailing the "important military strategic value" of the new weapon.
Video in state media showed the missile being carried into position on its launching vehicle, as Kim and an array of uniformed soldiers stood by watching, before the missile blasts off, trailing plumes of smoke and flames.
With the successful test launch, Kim said the North had developed "another powerful strategic offensive weapon" and achieved its goal of getting missiles "with various ranges on solid-fueled, warhead-controlled and nuclear warhead-carrying basis."
The Tuesday morning test was of a "new-type intermediate-range solid-fueled ballistic missile" loaded with a hypersonic glide warhead, the official Korean Central news Agency said.
"Kim Jong Un went to the launching position and looked round the new-type intermediate-range solid-fueled ballistic missile Hwasongpho-16B loaded with a hypersonic glide warhead to learn in detail about the weapon system," KCNA said.
"Then he mounted the command observation post and received a report on the plan for test-fire of the missile and issued an order to launch it."
The missile travelled some 600 kilometres (372 miles) before splashing down in waters between South Korea and Japan, according to South Korea's military.
KNCA put the figure around 1,000 kilometres, saying it had conducted the test to focus on "verifying the characteristics of gliding-skip flight orbit and cross-range maneuvering capability of the hypersonic glide vehicle" while confining the range "in consideration of safety".
"The test-fire had no adverse effect on the security of neighboring countries," it added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year
Man burnt to death by woman
Govt committed to switching all agricultural tube wells in Balochistan on solar ..
PTI attempts to politicize matter of judges' letter: Law Minister
More Stories From World
-
Main airport in Japan's Okinawa suspends flights after tsunami alert5 minutes ago
-
Philippines warns of tsunami, orders evacuations after Taiwan quake5 minutes ago
-
Major earthquake triggers tsunami warnings in Taiwan, Japan25 minutes ago
-
NKorea says tested medium-to-long-range hypersonic missile35 minutes ago
-
Major Taiwan earthquake triggers tsunami warnings across region35 minutes ago
-
'Outraged' Biden says Israel 'not done enough' to protect aid workers in Gaza35 minutes ago
-
Palestinians relaunch bid to become UN member state35 minutes ago
-
7.5-magnitude earthquake hits near Taiwan: Japan agency45 minutes ago
-
Trump reprises 'bloodbath' claim in immigration speech45 minutes ago
-
Lacazette fires Lyon into French Cup final55 minutes ago
-
Kaiserslautern end Saarbruecken run to reach German Cup final1 hour ago
-
Tottenham held by West Ham, Everton hit back at Newcastle1 hour ago