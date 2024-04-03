North Korea says it test-fired new solid-fuel hypersonic missile

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of a new medium-to-long range solid-fuel hypersonic missile, state media said Wednesday, hailing the "important military strategic value" of the new weapon.

Video in state media showed the missile being carried into position on its launching vehicle, as Kim and an array of uniformed soldiers stood by watching, before the missile blasts off, trailing plumes of smoke and flames.

With the successful test launch, Kim said the North had developed "another powerful strategic offensive weapon" and achieved its goal of getting missiles "with various ranges on solid-fueled, warhead-controlled and nuclear warhead-carrying basis."

The Tuesday morning test was of a "new-type intermediate-range solid-fueled ballistic missile" loaded with a hypersonic glide warhead, the official Korean Central news Agency said.

"Kim Jong Un went to the launching position and looked round the new-type intermediate-range solid-fueled ballistic missile Hwasongpho-16B loaded with a hypersonic glide warhead to learn in detail about the weapon system," KCNA said.

"Then he mounted the command observation post and received a report on the plan for test-fire of the missile and issued an order to launch it."

The missile travelled some 600 kilometres (372 miles) before splashing down in waters between South Korea and Japan, according to South Korea's military.

KNCA put the figure around 1,000 kilometres, saying it had conducted the test to focus on "verifying the characteristics of gliding-skip flight orbit and cross-range maneuvering capability of the hypersonic glide vehicle" while confining the range "in consideration of safety".

"The test-fire had no adverse effect on the security of neighboring countries," it added.