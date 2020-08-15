UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Argentina Rises By 6,365 To 282,437 - Health Ministry

Sat 15th August 2020 | 06:00 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Argentina has confirmed 6,365 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 282,437, the national Ministry of Health said.

A day earlier, Argentina confirmed record 7,498 new COVID-19 cases and 149 fatalities.

"Today, 6,365 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 282,437," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Friday.

The death toll has increased by 165 to 5,527 people within the same period of time.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 21 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 762,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

