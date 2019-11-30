UrduPoint.com
Palestinian Teenager Killed In Clashes With Israeli Army In Gaza - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 01:30 AM

Palestinian Teenager Killed in Clashes With Israeli Army in Gaza - Health Ministry

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) A Palestinian teenager was killed and four other persons were injured in clashes with Israeli army on the eastern borders of the Gaza Strip, a spokeswoman for the local Ministry of Health, Wafaa Yagi, told Sputnik on Friday.

"A 16-year-old Palestinian was killed today, four were injured in clashes with Israeli troops on the eastern borders of the enclave," Yagi said.

The high committee of the Great March of Return announced the cancellation of the march on Friday, but some Palestinians expressed dissatisfaction with this decision and went to the eastern border, clashing with Israeli troops.

The demonstrations, known as the Great March of Return, have been ongoing on Fridays since March 30, 2018, and resulted in 315 people killed in clashes with Israeli troops. The protesters want to be allowed to return to their ancestral homes, which, according to them, were seized by Israel.

