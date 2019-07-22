(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that he has spent more time with North Korea 's leader Kim Jong Un than any other American, including professional basketball player Dennis Rodman.

"We are maintaining pressure on the North Korean regime while keeping an outstretched hand for diplomacy," Pomepo said. "I think I spent more time with Chairman Kim than any other American, now surpassing Dennis Rodman."

Rodman has traveled to North Korea on several occasions and has formed a close relationship with Kim ever since his visit to the country in 2013.

During his visit in 2017, Rodman said he was trying to reach something important for both, North Korea and the United States.

Rodman, one of the National Basketball League's (NBA) most flamboyant players, made the NBA All-Star team twice and was named the league's All-Defensive First Team seven times.

The United States and North Korea decided to revive denuclearization talks after Kim and US President Donald Trump held a meeting in the demilitarized zone separating two Koreas on June 30.