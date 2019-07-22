UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Says Spent More Time With North Korea's Kim Than Any Other American

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 11:25 PM

Pompeo Says Spent More Time With North Korea's Kim Than Any Other American

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that he has spent more time with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un than any other American, including professional basketball player Dennis Rodman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that he has spent more time with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un than any other American, including professional basketball player Dennis Rodman.

"We are maintaining pressure on the North Korean regime while keeping an outstretched hand for diplomacy," Pomepo said. "I think I spent more time with Chairman Kim than any other American, now surpassing Dennis Rodman."

Rodman has traveled to North Korea on several occasions and has formed a close relationship with Kim ever since his visit to the country in 2013.

During his visit in 2017, Rodman said he was trying to reach something important for both, North Korea and the United States.

Rodman, one of the National Basketball League's (NBA) most flamboyant players, made the NBA All-Star team twice and was named the league's All-Defensive First Team seven times.

The United States and North Korea decided to revive denuclearization talks after Kim and US President Donald Trump held a meeting in the demilitarized zone separating two Koreas on June 30.

Related Topics

Visit Trump United States North Korea Kim Jong June 2017 Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Sindh High Court maintains status quo against clos ..

9 seconds ago

Suspension of sentence does not mean eligibility t ..

10 seconds ago

Chief Secretary forms committees to run Quaid-e-Az ..

13 seconds ago

LWMC MD reviews waste disposal, weigh bridge opera ..

6 minutes ago

Condition of CNIC number applicable only if purcha ..

7 minutes ago

Workshop held about rights of special persons

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.