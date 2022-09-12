UrduPoint.com

Powerful Typhoon Muifa Reaches Ishigaki Island In Japan's Okinawa - Meteorological Agency

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2022 | 03:00 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Powerful typhoon Muifa on Monday morning approached the Ishigaki Island in Japan's southwestern Okinawa Prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

A wind speed of 38.9 meters per second (87 miles per hour) was recorded on the island. The typhoon, the 12th of the season, continues its slow advance to the north. Precipitation could reach 70 millimeters per hour in the Sakishima Islands on Monday and up to 250 millimeters is expected in the next 24 hours.

In Okinawa, one person was injured as a result of the Muifa typhoon, according to the Japanese broadcaster NHK.

The pressure in the center of the typhoon is 955 hectopascal (0.94 atm), and the wind speed in the center is 40 meters per second, with gusts of up to 60 meters per second.

The name Muifa has been used for typhoons forming in the western Pacific Ocean. In 2011, typhoon Muifa approached a number of countries in the Pacific, including Japan, South Korea, China and the Philippines, and killed at least 20 people, causing damage worth some $480 million.

