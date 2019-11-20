UrduPoint.com
RDIF, Foreign Investors To Participate In Project To Build Bridge Across Lena River - CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 03:57 PM

RDIF, Foreign Investors to Participate in Project to Build Bridge Across Lena River - CEO

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) plans to take part in a project to build a car bridge across the Lena River with the potential involvement of foreign funds from the Middle East and Asia, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Wednesday

Earlier this week, media reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin had supported a draft project to construct the 1.8-mile bridge across the Lena River near Russia's city of Yakutsk in eastern Siberia. The current budget for the project is $1.3 billion, and the bridge may be constructed by 2025.

"Yes, we are planning to participate in this project.

We will definitely submit the application. Of course, there will be competition as various consortiums will participate in this project ... We also expect the participation of funds from the Middle East and Asia," Dmitriev told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

He added that the RDIF had experience in participating in such projects, in particular, the Russia-China cross-border automobile bridge across the Amur River between Blagoveshchensk and Heihe.

According to Dmitriev, such infrastructure projects are very important for economic development.

