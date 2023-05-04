UrduPoint.com

Russia Increases Production Of BMP-3 Armored Vehicles Amid Ukraine Crisis - Rostec

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Russia Increases Production of BMP-3 Armored Vehicles Amid Ukraine Crisis - Rostec

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Kurganmashzavod, a Russian vehicle maker within Russian state-owned defense corporation Rostec, has significantly increased the production of BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles and considerably boosted repair capacities amid the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine, Rostec said on Thursday.

"Kurganmashzavod has shipped a new batch of BMP-3 in the framework of the state defense order. In the first quarter of this year, the company supplied the same number of infantry fighting vehicles as during the whole of 2019," the corporation's statement read.

The vehicle maker also increased the productivity of its facilities in the Russian city of Volgograd, specializing in capital repairs of airborne vehicles, including BMD-2 infantry fighting vehicles and BTR-D armored personnel carriers.

"Kurganmashzavod ships infantry fighting vehicles almost every month. The volume of supplies is growing. The company's staff has also been increased: while over 1,000 people were hired at the plant last year, it is already almost 1,200 in the first quarter of this year," Bekhan Ozdoyev, the industrial director of Rostec's armament cluster, said.

In March, Rostec mentioned an increase in Russia's ammunition production, from cartridges to high-precision missiles, saying that the goal was to meet the needs of the army. The manufacturing of some types of shells surged by up to 10 times.

