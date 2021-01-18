Russia Registers 16 Ceasefire Violations in Syria - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 16 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered two truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 16 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered two truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities has recorded 16 cases of opening fire (15 of them according to the Syrian side) in provinces: Idlib - 8, Latakia -5, Hama - 1, Aleppo - 2. The Turkish part of the representative office has recorded two incidents of opening fire (the Russian part of the representative office has confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry noted that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria carried out four humanitarian operations in the past 24 hours, delivering 500 food kits to residents of the Damascus and Latakia provinces, and 500 kits to residents of Idlib and Deir-ez-Zur provinces.

At the same time, 82 Syrian refugees, including 25 women and 42 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, the defense ministry said in a separate bulletin.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces demined 2.1 hectares (5.1 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa in the past day, the ministry added. They discovered and defused 10 explosive devices, including one improvised explosive device.