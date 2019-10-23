UrduPoint.com
Russia-Turkey Agreement On Syria To Be Implemented Without Use Of Force - Vershinin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 09:20 PM

Russia-Turkey Agreement on Syria to be Implemented Without Use of Force - Vershinin

Russia expects that Kurdish militia will voluntarily leave the border areas of Syria and Turkey, the implementation of the Russian-Turkish memorandum on the withdrawal of Kurdish forces will be carried out without any violence, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Russia expects that Kurdish militia will voluntarily leave the border areas of Syria and Turkey, the implementation of the Russian-Turkish memorandum on the withdrawal of Kurdish forces will be carried out without any violence, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said Wednesday.

"We believe that the implementation of the agreements between us and the Turks, enshrined in the memorandum, will be carried out without any violence. This is very important because the agreements are based on the contacts that have been held recently between all parties," Vershinin told reporters.

Answering the question of what would be done if Kurdish formations refused to voluntarily leave the border areas, the deputy minister noted that "everything must be done on the basis of agreements and without bloodshed."

