Russia-Ukraine Prisoner Swap Will Not Take Place Friday Despite Absence Of Obstacles - SBU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 02:21 PM

Russia-Ukraine Prisoner Swap Will Not Take Place Friday Despite Absence of Obstacles - SBU

Ukraine and Russia will not exchange prisoners on Friday, and the exact date of the long-awaited swap has not been set yet, but nothing prevents it from taking place, the press secretary of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Elena Gitlyanskaya, said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Ukraine and Russia will not exchange prisoners on Friday, and the exact date of the long-awaited swap has not been set yet, but nothing prevents it from taking place, the press secretary of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Elena Gitlyanskaya, said.

"We do not reveal the date, but I can say it will not happen today. The final date has not been set yet," Gitlyanskaya said, as quoted by Obozrevatel news portal.

She also said that there were no obstacles to the exchange, adding that everything was "going as scheduled."

The Ukrainian presidential office and the SBU refuted earlier in the day claims that the exchange had been completed.

