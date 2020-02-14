UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Calls For Urgent Middle East Quartet Meeting

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 12:26 AM

Special envoys for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict from the United Nations, the European Union, Russia and the United States should meet at the earliest opportunity to revive peace talks, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Special envoys for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict from the United Nations, the European Union, Russia and the United States should meet at the earliest opportunity to revive peace talks, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said Thursday.

"We believe that the international quartet of the UN, the EU, Russia and the US is the only UN Security Council-recognized peace process coordinator. We propose to hold a meeting of the quartet's special envoys in the near future," Maria Zakharova told reporters.

She added that the US administration's "deal of the century" for Israeli-Palestinian settlement ignored guidelines outlined in UN resolutions and the Arab League-backed peace initiative and could not serve as a basis for negotiating a fair and lasting solution for the decades-old conflict.

