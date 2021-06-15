Russian Scientists Conducting Research on Sputnik V in Rome - Spallanzani Institue

A group of Russian scientists has been conducting research on the effectiveness of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 strains at the Spallanzani Institute in Rome since late May, the institute's director, Francesco Vaia, told Sputnik

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) A group of Russian scientists has been conducting research on the effectiveness of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 strains at the Spallanzani Institute in Rome since late May, the institute's director, Francesco Vaia, told Sputnik.

In mid-April, Spallanzani and Russia's Gamaleya National Center signed a cooperation agreement that will allow Sputnik V vaccine trials to start in Rome

"Russian colleagues have been here for about 15 days already, they are conducting research with Italian colleagues on the strains of the virus, we are figuring out whether Sputnik can protect against the varieties of coronavirus that we are so worried about. While we are at the stage of laboratory research, when the results appear, we will publish them. There should be no rush in this," Vaia said, adding that three Russian scientists have been working at Spallanzani's lab since late May.