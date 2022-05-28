UrduPoint.com

Russian Village Shelled From Ukraine - Belgorod Region Governor

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Russian Village Shelled From Ukraine - Belgorod Region Governor

BELGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) The Russian village of Nekhoteyevka was shelled from Ukraine on Friday, Belgorod Region Governor  Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Friday, adding that one person was injured.

"Special services report about the shelling of the village of Nekhoteyevka.

There is destruction: 8 buildings, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged. There is one injured, a man with a shrapnel wound to the shin. All necessary medical assistance is provided," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Related Topics

Injured Ukraine Russia Man Belgorod Gas All From

Recent Stories

Biden to Participate at Summit of Americas Held in ..

Biden to Participate at Summit of Americas Held in California in June - White Ho ..

38 minutes ago
 Rana Sanaullah asks Khan's party to avoid policy o ..

Rana Sanaullah asks Khan's party to avoid policy of agitation

38 minutes ago
 24 years of nuclear prowess "Youm-e-Takbeer" to be ..

24 years of nuclear prowess "Youm-e-Takbeer" to be observed on Saturday

39 minutes ago
 US Trade Regulators Probing Disclosure Timing of M ..

US Trade Regulators Probing Disclosure Timing of Musk Twitter Stock Purchase - L ..

39 minutes ago
 17 headless bodies discovered in east DR Congo

17 headless bodies discovered in east DR Congo

39 minutes ago
 US Will Continue to Seek Appropriate Chances to De ..

US Will Continue to Seek Appropriate Chances to Deter North Korea Militarily - P ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.