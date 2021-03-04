Two B-1B bombers of the US Air Force moved on Wednesday over the Baltic Sea toward the Russian border, they were escorted by Russian aircraft Su-27, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Two B-1B bombers of the US Air Force moved on Wednesday over the Baltic Sea toward the Russian border, they were escorted by Russian aircraft Su-27, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said.

"On March 3, 2021, Russian airspace control devices detected two air targets approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea. To identify air targets and prevent violation of the Russian state border, a Su-27 fighter from among the air defense duty forces of the Western Military District was scrambled," the statement says.

It is noted that the crew of the Su-27 identified the air targets as B-1B strategic bombers of the US Air Force and escorted them over the Baltic Sea. No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, the NDCC said.

"After the turn of foreign military aircraft from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to the airfield," the statement says.

The flight was carried out in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace, it added.