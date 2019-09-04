UrduPoint.com
S.African Telecoms Giant MTN Temporarily Shuts Nigeria Stores After Attacks

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 09:25 PM

S.African telecoms giant MTN temporarily shuts Nigeria stores after attacks

South African telecoms giant MTN said Wednesday it was temporarily shutting its retail stores in Nigeria following a wave of reprisal attacks on South African businesses across Nigerian cities

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :South African telecoms giant MTN said Wednesday it was temporarily shutting its retail stores in Nigeria following a wave of reprisal attacks on South African businesses across Nigerian cities.

"All MTN stores and service centre will therefore be closed as a precaution until further notice," MTN Nigeria's secretary, Uto Ukpanah said.

The announcement came on the heels of attacks on employees in Lagos, Ibadan and Uyo sparked by violence against foreigners in South Africa.

