Scholz Sees 'progress' In Diplomatic Efforts To Ease Ukraine Crisis

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2022 | 08:24 PM

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday a recent flurry of diplomatic efforts marked "progress" in helping to stop Russia from invading Ukraine, as he voiced confidence that war on the continent could be averted

"The task is that we ensure the security in Europe, and I believe that that will be achieved," he told journalists at a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Compared to some weeks back, "much has happened," said Scholz, underlining recent talks undertaken by Western allies with Russia on various levels.

"That is progress," said Scholz, who will himself head to Kyiv and Moscow next week for separate meetings with Ukraine and Russia's leaders.

"The hope is that through this intensity and through this double strategy of clear unity and announcement of hard sanctions should there be military aggression, and at the same time, discussion formats," that tensions could be defused, Scholz said.

